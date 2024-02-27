QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,779,694 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 72,529 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $197,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.71.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,808,277. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $158.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,885,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,174,648. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.41 and a 200-day moving average of $127.53. The stock has a market cap of $176.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.42. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $159.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 46.38%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

