Quantum (QUA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $5.60

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 27th. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a total market cap of $5.60 and approximately $52.29 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003832 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00015411 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00015585 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001289 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,508.15 or 0.99517731 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.95 or 0.00186592 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00008739 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $52.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

