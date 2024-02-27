Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,062,752 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,257 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.31% of Ross Stores worth $120,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 458.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

ROST traded up $1.25 on Tuesday, hitting $149.09. 353,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,310. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.04. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $149.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROST. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.42.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

