Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 487,974 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,130,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487,974 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.91% of Clorox worth $148,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Clorox by 384.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 50,917 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,862,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Clorox by 742.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 78,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,316,000 after acquiring an additional 69,373 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Clorox by 279.4% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 164,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,521,000 after acquiring an additional 120,926 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,467,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,319,000 after acquiring an additional 415,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.64.

Shares of CLX stock traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $150.21. The stock had a trading volume of 153,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,260. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.43. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

