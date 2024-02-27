Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Raises Stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 72.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,683,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130,925 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Block were worth $118,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Decatur Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Block by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Block during the 1st quarter worth $387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Block during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Block by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Block during the 2nd quarter worth $516,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Block alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Block in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BTIG Research raised Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Block from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.44.

Block Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.49. 6,080,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,744,146. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 464.23, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,325,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $294,666.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,518,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,325,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,990,913 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.