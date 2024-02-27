Radicle (RAD) Price Tops $2.10 on Major Exchanges

Radicle (RAD) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. In the last week, Radicle has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Radicle coin can now be purchased for about $2.10 or 0.00003694 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Radicle has a market cap of $108.13 million and approximately $10.78 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Radicle’s launch date was February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 51,555,980 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radworks_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.mirror.xyz. The official website for Radicle is radworks.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Radworks is a community-driven platform promoting internet freedom through resilient, censorship-resistant technologies. Founded in 2021 by Alexis Sellier and Eleftherios Diakomichalis, it supports open-source projects that empower collaboration and decentralization. The platform’s native governance token, $RAD, enables community voting and decision-making. Radworks funds various projects through autonomous entities called “Orgs,” including Radicle Org, Drips Org, Radicle Foundation Org, and Grants Org. Together, they cultivate internet freedom and inclusivity in software development.”

