Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Increased to $1,184.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $1,096.00 to $1,184.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $942.41.

Shares of REGN stock traded down $11.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $978.00. 55,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,478. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $107.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $923.78 and a 200 day moving average of $857.40. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $684.80 and a 52-week high of $995.97.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 38.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,076,733.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $836,279.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,323.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total value of $81,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,076,733.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,765 shares of company stock valued at $12,585,699 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REGN. FMR LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,840,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,098,661,000 after buying an additional 669,517 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,838,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,762,577,000 after buying an additional 39,780 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,130,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,506,071,000 after buying an additional 23,146 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,990,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,586,140,000 after buying an additional 97,254 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,956,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,124,326,000 after buying an additional 803,143 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

