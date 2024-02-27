Regimen Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Regimen Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,552 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Regimen Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Regimen Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $160.11. The company had a trading volume of 992,613 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.90. The company has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.