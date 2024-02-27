Regimen Wealth LLC Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Regimen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 0.5% of Regimen Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $58,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.68. 399,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,494,476. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.37 and a 1 year high of $50.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.60.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

