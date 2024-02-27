Regimen Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Regimen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,880,000. Frontier Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 113,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after buying an additional 10,890 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,171,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.27. 1,043,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,128,070. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $111.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.35.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.