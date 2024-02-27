Regimen Wealth LLC Purchases 73 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Regimen Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Regimen Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 35.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 73,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,794,000 after buying an additional 19,296 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $857,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 61.3% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $251.95. The stock had a trading volume of 111,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,236. The business’s 50 day moving average is $240.17 and its 200-day moving average is $225.16. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $195.63 and a 52 week high of $252.28.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

