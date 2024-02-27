Regimen Wealth LLC Sells 1,760 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Regimen Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. Regimen Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,194,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,554 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,644,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,493,000 after buying an additional 9,059,409 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,958,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,097,000 after buying an additional 48,389 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,673,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,031,000 after buying an additional 1,111,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953,635 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

USMV stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.41. 2,382,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.04. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.