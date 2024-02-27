Regimen Wealth LLC Sells 1,861 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Regimen Wealth LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Regimen Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Regimen Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $8,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.87. 349,093 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.98. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

