Regimen Wealth LLC Sells 259 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Regimen Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 2.8% of Regimen Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Regimen Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $6,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VOT traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $227.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,717. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $179.43 and a 12 month high of $228.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

