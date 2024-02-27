Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Holdings Boosted by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,045 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $9,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RELX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Relx in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Relx in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Relx by 147.5% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Relx during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Relx during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Relx Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Relx stock opened at $44.65 on Tuesday. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $44.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Relx Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.526 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.

About Relx

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

