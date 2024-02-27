Rench Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Rench Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. STAR Financial Bank increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.4% in the second quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 6,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its position in Southern by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 38,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 0.5% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 34,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Southern by 2.3% in the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 7,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

NYSE SO traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.64. 825,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,618,199. The stock has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a one year low of $61.56 and a one year high of $75.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.16 and a 200-day moving average of $68.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 77.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $60,286.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,984.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,817,613. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.46.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

