Rench Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Rench Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its position in W. P. Carey by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 76,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 9,334 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in W. P. Carey by 720.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 615,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,576,000 after buying an additional 540,357 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in W. P. Carey by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 219,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,852,000 after buying an additional 10,562 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,267,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in W. P. Carey by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 502,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,157,000 after buying an additional 220,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

NYSE WPC traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.44. The stock had a trading volume of 222,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,318. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.59 and a 200 day moving average of $60.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.89. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.36 and a 52-week high of $82.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 40.68%. The company had revenue of $410.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 104.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WPC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities lowered shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.80.

About W. P. Carey

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

