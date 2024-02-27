Rench Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Rench Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,538 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises 1.8% of Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 599.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $321,475,000 after buying an additional 1,827,485 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,773,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,585,234,000 after buying an additional 872,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,819,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,774,723,000 after buying an additional 868,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.29. 989,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,020,090. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $122.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.49, a PEG ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BA. Bank of America cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. William Blair began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.63.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

