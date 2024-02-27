Rench Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,130 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Rench Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies accounts for about 2.1% of Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on LHX shares. StockNews.com lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $210.10. 124,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,843. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $216.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.56 and its 200 day moving average is $190.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.66.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.05%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

