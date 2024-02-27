Rench Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 461 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Rench Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,069 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.8% of Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 255,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 12,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 57,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,597,000 after acquiring an additional 21,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOG stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.41. 6,595,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,069,955. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.52 and a fifty-two week high of $155.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.96.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,350 shares of company stock valued at $29,602,709 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

