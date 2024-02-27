Rench Wealth Management Inc. Sells 495 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Rench Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 423.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 302.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on O shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE O traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $52.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 997,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,619,586. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $64.89. The company has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.62 and a 200-day moving average of $53.93.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2565 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 244.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

