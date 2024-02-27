Rench Wealth Management Inc. Sells 552 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Rench Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,697 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 2.4% of Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seven Mile Advisory increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 8,377 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,972 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 7,843 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 87,556 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,027,723 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $65,719,000 after acquiring an additional 35,810 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,951,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.46. 3,187,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,078,766. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $165.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.37.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.38%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,720 shares of company stock valued at $2,600,479. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on VZ. KeyCorp upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

