Rench Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Rench Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000. Rench Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Denny’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Denny’s by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 76,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,178,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,864,000 after purchasing an additional 94,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,186,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,599,000 after purchasing an additional 26,750 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DENN. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.92.

DENN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.30. 68,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,994. The company has a market cap of $493.69 million, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.63. Denny’s Co. has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $12.53.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.67 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 80.05% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Denny’s Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brand in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Denny's and Other. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

