Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on RSG. Citigroup increased their price objective on Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.82.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG stock opened at $184.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.86. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.58 and a 12-month high of $186.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.39%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

