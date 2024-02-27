Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
USTB stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.61. 14,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,173. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.16. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.37 and a 52 week high of $49.96.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Announces Dividend
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Profile
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 2 penny stocks insiders are buying
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- New highs are coming for Lowe’s stock despite mixed results
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 3 lithium stocks to ride a multi-year cycle
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.