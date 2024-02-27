Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000.

Get VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

USTB stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.61. 14,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,173. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.16. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.37 and a 52 week high of $49.96.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Announces Dividend

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.1988 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%.

(Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.