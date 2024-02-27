Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 14,625 Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 48.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company.

Chimera Investment Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Chimera Investment stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.34. The stock had a trading volume of 426,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,667. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $6.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.15. The stock has a market cap of $984.14 million, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

About Chimera Investment

(Free Report)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.