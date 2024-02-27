Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Has $229,000 Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Bank grew its holdings in ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 97.7% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ONEOK

ONEOK Stock Up 1.2 %

ONEOK stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,013,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,020,546. The company has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.63. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $75.68.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.66%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.