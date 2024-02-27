Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Has $291,000 Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,408 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,363,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,584,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 280,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $18,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $112,503.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,025,763.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $112,503.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,025,763.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 61,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $4,890,942.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,009,156.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,994 shares of company stock valued at $6,547,701 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded up $3.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.21. 1,184,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,349,909. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $54.32 and a 52 week high of $92.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.78.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -80.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on STX

About Seagate Technology

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.