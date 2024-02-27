Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Has $383,000 Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 778 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in HubSpot by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 642.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of HUBS traded up $9.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $616.48. 74,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,143. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $587.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $521.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.07 and a 12 month high of $660.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $577.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.54.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 1,798 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.81, for a total transaction of $905,850.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,408,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,659,208.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.68, for a total transaction of $4,782,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 545,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,195,146. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 1,798 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.81, for a total transaction of $905,850.38. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,408,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,659,208.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,622 shares of company stock valued at $12,060,280. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

