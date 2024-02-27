Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Makes New $245,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,859,000 after buying an additional 7,948,942 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,070,525,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 276.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,980,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,907 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,278,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 70.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,732,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,915,000 after buying an additional 1,545,894 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,677,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,817,407. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.41. The company has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $162.41.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

