Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GBIL. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,323,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,909,000 after buying an additional 198,332 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,687,000 after buying an additional 1,222,834 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter valued at about $365,696,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,276,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,092,000 after buying an additional 24,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,861,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,300,000 after acquiring an additional 471,945 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

GBIL stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.07. The company had a trading volume of 205,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,973. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.94. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.64 and a fifty-two week high of $100.21.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Stories

