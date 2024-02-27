Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,773 iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 260.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 113,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,445,000 after buying an additional 82,142 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 437,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,989,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,719,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SGOV traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $100.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,418. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.04 and a 12 month high of $100.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.46.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

