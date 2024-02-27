Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,971 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 140.6% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 61.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $257.97. The stock had a trading volume of 202,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,837. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $55.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.38 and a 12 month high of $269.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $248.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.60.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.80.

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at $706,539.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $2,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,488 shares in the company, valued at $11,112,192. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,539.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,465 shares of company stock valued at $7,974,856 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

