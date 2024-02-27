Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Sells 122 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 0.7% of Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rench Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 327,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,345,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 15,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Raymond James cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.95.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $148.43. 586,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,162,162. The stock has a market cap of $126.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

