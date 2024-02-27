Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Sells 56 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,041 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $432.26. The company had a trading volume of 182,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,413. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $283.60 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $422.26 and a 200 day moving average of $380.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price target (up from $332.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,354,013.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,250,727.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,675 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,529 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

See Also

