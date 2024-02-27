Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JAAA. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 537.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 655.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

Shares of JAAA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.67. 149,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,468. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $49.20 and a 52-week high of $51.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.30.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

