Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 100,285.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615,530 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $316,245,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,840,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,697,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Realty Income by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,642,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,100,637,000 after buying an additional 2,460,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,526,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Trading Down 0.2 %

Realty Income stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.39. 1,130,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,621,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.94. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.93.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.2565 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 244.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Realty Income

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.