Reviewing Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) and Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF)

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) and Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Beazley and Ambac Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beazley 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ambac Financial Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Beazley currently has a consensus price target of $642.33, suggesting a potential upside of 7,839.84%. Ambac Financial Group has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.56%. Given Beazley’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Beazley is more favorable than Ambac Financial Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

81.7% of Ambac Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Ambac Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Beazley and Ambac Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beazley N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ambac Financial Group $388.00 million 1.94 $521.00 million $4.25 3.92

Ambac Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Beazley.

Profitability

This table compares Beazley and Ambac Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beazley N/A N/A N/A Ambac Financial Group 47.26% 20.87% 3.39%

Summary

Ambac Financial Group beats Beazley on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks. The Digital segment underwrites various marine, contingency, and SME liability risks through digital channels, such as e-trading platforms and broker portals. The MAP Risks segment underwrites marine, portfolio underwriting and political, and contingency business. The Property Risks segment underwrites first party property risks and reinsurance business. The Specialty Risks segment underwrites liability classes, including employment practices risks and directors and officers, as well as healthcare, lawyers, and international financial institutions. It also underwrites life, health, and personal accident; and jewelry, fine art, and specie products risk insurance. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks. The Insurance Distribution business includes the specialty property and casualty insurance distribution business, which includes managing general agents and underwriters, insurance wholesalers, brokers, and other distribution businesses. The LFG Insurance business offers financial guarantee insurance policies that provide an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee, which protects the holder of a debt obligation against non-payment when due of the principal and interest on the obligations guaranteed. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

