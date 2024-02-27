Reviewing i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) & Patient Portal Technologies (OTCMKTS:PPRG)

Patient Portal Technologies (OTCMKTS:PPRG – Get Free Report) and i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Patient Portal Technologies and i3 Verticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patient Portal Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A i3 Verticals 0 2 4 1 2.86

i3 Verticals has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.79%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

64.2% of i3 Verticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.0% of i3 Verticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patient Portal Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A i3 Verticals $376.20 million 2.00 -$810,000.00 ($0.07) -321.86

Patient Portal Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than i3 Verticals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patient Portal Technologies N/A N/A N/A i3 Verticals 0.14% 9.28% 3.40%

Summary

i3 Verticals beats Patient Portal Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Patient Portal Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Patient Portal Technologies, Inc. provides patient relationship management solutions for healthcare facilities, patients and families, and medical personnel. It offers HEALTHCAST, a multi-channel, television network for the delivery of customized information and education to patients, visitors, and staff; MEDEX PRESCRIPTION DELIVERY, a free prescription medication delivery solution; and PHONE & TV RENTAL, an interactive communication center, and billing and collection platform. The company also provides TELCIERGE INSTANT RESPONSE that puts patients in control of non-medical needs through a single phone call; QUICK PULSE SURVEYS that provide feedback for improved operations; and MEDCLIPS, which provide condition specific video clips for internal or remote viewing before or after hospital stay. Patient Portal Technologies, Inc. is based in Baldwinsville, New York.

About i3 Verticals

(Get Free Report)

i3 Verticals, Inc. provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities. It also provides software platforms, such as electronic healthcare records and revenue cycle management solutions; insurance adjudication, patient engagement platforms, billing, scheduling, and integrated payments solutions; and workflow software and associated professional services to medical insurance payers. In addition, the company engages in software licenses and subscriptions, transaction-based fees, ongoing software maintenance and support, and other software-related solutions; and payment processing and gateway fees, as well as other related fixed transaction or service fees. Further, it sells equipment, and offers non-software related professional services. The company offers its solutions to clients through direct sales force; distribution partners comprising independent software vendors, independent sales organizations, and value-added resellers. i3 Verticals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

