Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income (RCOI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income (LON:RCOI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Price Performance

Shares of RCOI opened at GBX 0.87 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £792,771.30 and a PE ratio of 6.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.88. Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.93 ($0.01).

Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Company Profile

Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Plc was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in United Kingdom.

