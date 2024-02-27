Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income (RCOI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2024

Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income (LON:RCOIGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Price Performance

Shares of RCOI opened at GBX 0.87 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £792,771.30 and a PE ratio of 6.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.88. Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.93 ($0.01).

Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Plc was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in United Kingdom.

See Also

Dividend History for Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income (LON:RCOI)

Receive News & Ratings for Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income (RCOI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2024

Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income (LON:RCOIGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Price Performance

LON:RCOI opened at GBX 0.87 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.88. Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income has a one year low of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 0.93 ($0.01). The company has a market cap of £792,771.30 and a PE ratio of 6.29.

Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Plc was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in United Kingdom.

See Also

Dividend History for Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income (LON:RCOI)

Receive News & Ratings for Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.