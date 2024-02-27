RLI Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:RLI)

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

RLI has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 49 years. RLI has a dividend payout ratio of 18.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect RLI to earn $5.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.6%.

RLI stock opened at $147.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. RLI has a 1 year low of $123.04 and a 1 year high of $149.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.83.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $433.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.12 million. RLI had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that RLI will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in RLI during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in RLI by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in RLI by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in RLI by 52.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of RLI in a report on Friday, January 26th.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

