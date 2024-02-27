RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.550-1.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

RLJ Lodging Trust stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.49. The stock had a trading volume of 585,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,070. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average is $10.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.72. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $12.14.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $319.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.34 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 129.03%.

RLJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.70.

In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,635.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 319.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

