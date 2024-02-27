RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLJ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,938,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 232.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,706,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,538 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 49.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,294,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,984 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,993,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RLJ Lodging Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,635.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RLJ Lodging Trust Trading Down 2.3 %

RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.72. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $12.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.63.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $319.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLJ Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently 129.03%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Further Reading

