Robinson Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 52,300 Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI)

Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Shares of NYSE KCGI remained flat at $10.79 during midday trading on Tuesday. 212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,970. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.64. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $11.05.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Westbury, New York.

