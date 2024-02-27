Robinson Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX)

Robinson Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,285 shares during the quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gores Holdings IX were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Gores Holdings IX by 100.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in Gores Holdings IX by 4,180.4% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 463,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 453,152 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings IX by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,546,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,069,000 after acquiring an additional 213,894 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX by 29.2% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 746,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,748,000 after buying an additional 168,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,914,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Gores Holdings IX Stock Performance

NASDAQ GHIX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.57. The company had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,184. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.46. Gores Holdings IX, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10.

Gores Holdings IX Profile

Gores Holdings IX, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

