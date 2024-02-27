Robinson Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

Robinson Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 16,391 shares during the period. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II accounts for approximately 1.8% of Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.95% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 17.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 213,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 31,235 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MQT traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $10.38. 14,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,723. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.67.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.78%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

Featured Stories

