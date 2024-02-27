Robinson Capital Management LLC Has $736,000 Holdings in FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLD)

Robinson Capital Management LLC cut its position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,219 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of FTAC Emerald Acquisition worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMLD. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the third quarter worth $191,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $366,000. 69.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EMLD traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.49. 15,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,669. FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average of $10.50.

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the clean/renewable energy, water sustainability, agricultural technology, shared economy software, and mobility sectors.

