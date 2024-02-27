Robinson Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN)

Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,329 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned about 1.07% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,371,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 195.4% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 179,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 118,503 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 46,841 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 14.6% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 340,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 43,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VTN traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $10.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,471. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $10.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.0394 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 20,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $210,140.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,500,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,253,949.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 262,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,673,151. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

