Robinson Capital Management LLC Makes New $5.69 Million Investment in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 637,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,688,000. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust accounts for approximately 2.5% of Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned 1.87% of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMO. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 300.3% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 150,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 113,217 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 15.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 811,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,360,000 after acquiring an additional 107,784 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 73,119 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 71,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the third quarter worth about $652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PMO remained flat at $10.20 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 41,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,285. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $12.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

