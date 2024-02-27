Robinson Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE)

Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Cartica Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Cartica Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $5,393,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Cartica Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $5,000,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cartica Acquisition in the first quarter worth $3,998,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cartica Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $3,498,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Cartica Acquisition Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Cartica Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $11.04. The stock had a trading volume of 181 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,906. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.84. Cartica Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $12.67.

About Cartica Acquisition

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector in India.

